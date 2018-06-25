Bosso Plumtree chapter adopt U-14s

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC Plumtree Supporters Chapter have pledged to adopt the team’s Under-14 side as part of their contribution to supporting Bosso’s development project.

Speaking at a meeting in the border town on Saturday, the chapter’s vice-chairman Khumbulani Tshuma said the junior teams are the club’s backbone.

Tshuma also heaped praise on the present Highlanders’ executive and the senior team’s technical staff for ensuring that Bosso returned to the culture of promoting players from the juniors.

“It is worth noting that the executive and the first team coaches have done a good job by returning to the roots of the club. As Highlanders Plumtree Supporters Chapter, we have resolved to adopt the Under-14 side by getting them playing kits and providing refreshments for the lads during their games. This is our small way of contributing to the club’s development project. We believe that we can’t leave the executive to do all this alone and our hope is that all the chapters will also contribute and develop our junior teams,” said Tshuma.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe also attended the meeting as part of the promise he made during his campaign that he will have regular interaction with the members.

The Plumtree chapter also told Mhlophe that they had started rigorous membership drive.

“The club spoke about the need to have more supporters getting membership cards and we have since started the process of making sure that our members are all bona fide Bosso members. On Wednesday, June 27 we have a meeting to update our register. That’s when we will know the number of our members that need club cards,” said Tshuma.

Another member Daniel Kabaya Ndlovu told Mhlophe that they want Highlanders to win the league title.

Bosso last won the league championship in 2006.

“We appreciate that the club is rebuilding but let us not be limited to that and be ambitious, we want the title. We’ve gone for long without the title and this is not good for a big club like Highlanders,” Ndlovu said.

Mhlophe, who was accompanied by club treasurer Donald Ndebele and secretary Israel Moyo, pleaded for patience from the club’s followers.

“Rome wasn’t built overnight and remember the mandate which you gave us at the beginning of the season is to rebuild our team. That is exactly what we are doing and we want a strong foundation. If you have watched the team, you’ll agree with me that the youngsters are doing well and with your support as well as patience, we can become a force to reckon with,” Mhlophe said.

He thanked the supporters for being candid and highlighting areas they want improved.

Highlanders are sixth on the league table tied on 29 points with Caps United and Triangle United.

Mhlophe said his next visits are to Gwanda, Esigodini and Filabusi.

