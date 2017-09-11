Bosso put up fight!. . . as Epoupa sees red

September 11, 2017 Sport
Christian Epoupa Ntouba is given marching orders by referee Arnold Ncube

Christian Epoupa Ntouba is given marching orders by referee Arnold Ncube

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau
Dynamos 1 -1 Highlanders

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa says his team, which blew their chance to go on top of the Castle Lager Premiership soccer table when they were held by Highlanders at Rufaro yesterday and will also miss their star forward Christian Epoupa Ntouba in the next two Castle Lager Premiership soccer matches will not lose sleep over what transpired during the Battle of Zimbabwe but will rather regroup and make do with the available players.

The Glamour Boys will be without Ntouba beginning this Sunday when the outstanding Harare derby against Caps United is played at the same match venue.

The on-fire Cameroonian striker was shown a straight red card by referee Arnold Ncube in the dying embers of this match for head-butting Highlanders player Peter Muduhwa in an off the ball incident as DeMbare were preparing to take a corner.

Chibuku Super Cup play offs for the bottom four teams will be staged this Saturday to determine two winners that will join other 14 teams in the first round of the tournament.

And the league will also use the free Sunday to have outstanding matches played and Dynamos who beat Caps United a week ago will meet their rivals again in the first round match which was postponed during the opening half of the season.

Yesterday, the Glamour Boys had the perfect chance to shoot to the summit following pacesetters Chicken Inn defeat by Yadah on Saturday but they shared the spoils with a determined Highlanders in an incident-filled match at Rufaro where the hosts finished the match with 10 men while the visitors also had penalty claims turned down by referee Ncube.

The Battle of Zimbabwe, the biggest game on the domestic scene, was, however, affected by the Masvingo referee Ncube who failed to stamp his authority on the game which fortunately ran its full course amid chaotic scenes at Rufaro.

DeMbare chief forward Ntouba was given his marching orders three minutes before the full-time when he was shown a straight red card for head-butting defender Muduhwa as the players were preparing to take their lines before a Dynamos set-piece was taken.

The Cameroonian, who was already frustrated after he was hit in the face just after resumption by Highlanders defender Benson Phiri, and had found the opener in the first minute of the match, finally cracked on an afternoon he appeared to be a target from Bosso players.

Ntouba found the opener in the opening minute when he headed into the nets from his skipper’s Ocean Mushure free-kick from the right.

However, the Glamour Boys felt hard done by the referee’s decision to send Ntouba for an early shower while Phiri escaped with a verbal warning for hitting the same Cameroonian striker.

Mutasa said Ntouba was bound to lose his temper but they will soldier on without their chief striker who currently leads the Golden Boot race with 12 goals.

“Unfortunately he lost his temper at the end of the day. Such scenarios take some seconds to happen and I did not see much. But the same scenario happened right in the face of the referee but the young man (Phiri) went scot free and then you wonder whether some decisions differ depending on the team.

“We did not create as many chances as we normally do. In a game of football at times you can even win matches when things are against you and if you want to be champions at times you need to overcome such hurdles and come out with a positive result, but it wasn’t to be today.

“As an institution, I am sure every game that we play we would want to come out victorious but these are the kind of results that you find in a football game but we cannot lose sleep over such a result, the bottom line is we have to go back to the drawing board and work on our weaknesses.

“These scenarios (of losing Ntouba) do happen in football but we have registered 30 players and we have to move on as an institution, we have other 29 players to do duty for us as we wait for the young man to come back and do duty for us,” said Mutasa.

Highlanders, who showed strong resolve once they conceded, levelled the terms in the 60th minute through defender Honest Moyo who did justice to a well taken free-kick to turn and shoot for goal, beating Dynamos goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Earlier on, in the 52nd minute, Highlanders felt robbed of a penalty when their forward Godfrey Makaruse was brought down by defender Phakamani Dube inside the box and the referee despite cautioning Dube for the foul,  did not give Bosso the spot-kick.

Five minutes before full time, tensions were simmering in the game in which DeMbare were chasing for a straight seventh victory while Highlanders were seeking to put a stop to a poor run in which they lost four matches on the trot.

And it was not surprising when a red card was later flashed. This resulted in frustrated Dynamos fans from the Vietnam stand resorting to throwing missiles onto the pitch on the 90th minute mark, briefly stopping the game.

It was a battle to have the three minutes optional time played and the DeMbare ball boys made the situation worse as another ball would be thrown into the pitch once Highlanders were in attack.

This was just a poor advert for Zimbabwean football as the match was being beamed live on SuperSport 10.

Once the three minutes lapsed Ncube blew to end the match as he feared for a match abandonment.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was disappointed that they were denied full points in a game which the Bulawayo giants led by Gabriel Nyoni threw everything at DeMbare after they had equalised and sought for the winning goal.

He blamed referee Ncube for denying them full points and questioned the local referees on “how hard should one  be tackled before being given a penalty”.

“I am not happy today, we had to win this match today. We had lots of chances, we had one penalty which was not given,” said Akbay.

The under-fire Dutch coach was, however, happy that there is progression with his team and says his target is to win all the remaining matches that they will play.

Teams
Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Dube, P. Makaha, L. Zvasiya, G. Mukambi, T. Chipunza, G. Saunyama, C. Kapupurika (E. Mandiramga 59th minute), O. Mushure (M. Mambare 75th minute, D. Mukamba (T. Macheke 49th minute) E. Ntouba.

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, B. Ncube, P. Muduhwa, H. Moyo, G. Nyoni (R. Matema 74th minute), B. Phiri, K. Nadolo, B. Banda, T. Ngulube, R. Kutsanzira, G. Makaruse

PSL TABLE

P    W    D    L    F    A    GD    Pts
Chicken Inn    25    16    3    6    28    12    16    51
FC Platinum    25    14    9    2    27    12    15    51
*Dynamos    23    15    4    4    39    17    22    49
Ngezi Platinum Stars    25    15    4    6    44    25    19    49
ZPC Kariba    25    11    6    8    26    21    5    39
How Mine    25    10    7    8    22    25    -3    37
Triangle United    25    9    8    8    26    25    1    35
Black Rhinos    25    9    6    10    26    22    4    33
Highlanders    24    9    6    9    21    23    -2    33
Caps United    22    8    8    6    30    23    7    32
Bulawayo City    25    9    5    11    29    32    -3    32
*Chapungu    24    7    9    8    15    17    -2    30
Yadah FC    25    8    6    11    22    30    -8    30
Harare City    25    7    7    11    19    20    -1    28
Shabanie Mine    25    6    8    11    16    25    -9    26
Hwange    25    6    5    13    21    31    -10    23
Tsholotsho FC    25    2    10    13    14    34    -20    16
Bantu Rovers    25    3    3    19    22    52    -30    12

*match abandoned
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Ayihlome Bosso

    Chronicle write your own match reports, who scored for Bosso? Who was given yellow card over penalty incident between Makaruse and Dembare defender?

    • Willy

      You are right there. This reporter is a Dynamos supporter writing rubbish yet we have all the facts thanks to Supersport

    • N. Sithole

      I can’t agree with you more. These Dynomos supporters masquerading as journalists always give us their opinions instead of writing match reports. Dynamos fans threw missiles at Rufaro. Comments from the Dynamos fans who used to call Highlanders fans all sorts of names on this forum?

      • Ncube

        KKKK Abantu beHalale. They even threw missiles at Kaseke at the festival. A violent lot.

      • Zvimba Resident

        Unonyeba mhani iwe ibva pano.

        • N. Sithole

          Which part of my comment is not true Mr Man, if ever you deserve the title Mr? The match was live on supersport. You mean you were so blind you could not see the missile-throwing?

          • Zvimba Resident

            Zvimwe zvese tinobvumirana, ehe ma Dynamos fans they threw missiles that is very correct uqinisile ndoda, kodwa kwe engakwalayo yikuthi ugqokise every Jack & Jill of a reporter the prestigious robe of being a Dynamos supporter. Uyang’thola kahle mpintsh’ yami.

          • N. Sithole

            I wish ngingakuthola kahle. I was taught inference skills and I apply them when reading any text. I was not taught comprehension only up to the literal level. The tone of this report clearly points to its author being a Dynamos supporter. Anyway, I respect your opinion and I don’t subscribe to name-calling. Ukuthethisana akuhambelani lami.

          • Zvimba Resident

            Ndoda where have I insulted you?
            I thought I engaged you on a clean debate, lami kang’ kwejwayeli ukukhubana labantu, kurwa hakubhadhari mkoma. Let’s debate peacefully and we progress. But yah the reporter was biased towards Dynamos, coz they are forced to sing for their supper.

          • N. Sithole

            Sure.

          • NDLANGAMANDLA

            satane olempondo silima senja

          • Ex Bosso Supporter

            Grow up mani!!

          • Ex Dimbare supporter

            Does it mean that telling the truth makes you a a small child?

        • NDLANGAMANDLA

          then you don know yoself njandini

          • Mwandiita

            Wakaroyiwa nevakafa. Slimandini.

  • SHIBOBO

    This is disgusting reporting to say the least. And to call these idiots journalists is an embarrassment. This match was live on Supersport, and this report is very selective and trying to glorify Dynamos and not telling the truth. Carry on doing what you are doing and we wonder where it will all end, except destroying the local game and never have meaningful sponsors coming on board. Do you think that for the Championship winners to get $75,000.00 for a whole season is sponsorship???? Carry on joking!!!!

    • Wellington

      seriously?? to think of it Delta Beverages makes that much in a day, Zimbabwean football is a joke

  • Fairer

    I also watched this game live on Supersport and this is not a true reflection of what transpired on the field of play.Poor reporting indeed.

  • Zvimba Resident

    Kungoti Hihglander yanga yakatarisirwa kurobwa ngeDembare saka ma journalists anyora seizvozvo

  • Willy

    Today the Dinyolo fans have been silenced. Let them speak about the balls which were being thrown into the pitch every time Video was attacking. Even the so called Dinyolo journalists can’t even write about it. Kkkkk silenced by team yezwe lonke. Tokumamisai maDinyolo.

  • Bosso4Life (the actual deal)

    it will be interesting to see what PSL will do about the missle throwing by Dynamos fans during the match. Highlander FC were, twice before in the season, punished for the same offence by its supporters. Then there was the disruptive action to Bosso’s good efforts by the matche’s ball-boys. Why were the brats not disciplined by match officials for their misbehaviour, Surely the ball assistants’ deliberate bad antics will have to be dealt with as a disciplinary issue by PSL. We shall be watching with great interest to see whether the football regulators will be hauling Dynamos over the coals for the bad manners of its supporters and those naughty ball-boys. Should PSL do nothing to punish the popular Harare side; besides not investigating referee Ncube’s questionable disallowance of a penalty call; the old saying about Dynamos having 13 players on the park during their matches will be truly justfied !!

  • notsonline

    who scored for Highlanders FC, why does Chronicle take this useless match report, YiDoti leyi, Babethi Kayibulawe manje ngeke ife!

  • Bosso-Fan

    mana kesizwe abathungameli. kuyi Bosso sahle sabona i comment isifakiwe kuthiwa “We cant accept this nonsense from Highlanders supporters”, we are waiting to hear how this crap, rubbish, shame will be described by the so called authorities kikikikikikikikikiki. Kungenziwa ngumtwana okuthiwa ngowemzini kuyathethiswa kugadwe entabeni, lets see the comment now that sekwenziwe ngulo okuthiwa ngowekhaya kwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaks

    we are waiting for the comment plz make it quick, worried about this nonsense from Dembare crew.

  • Mbambokazbalwa

    So okok’qala chronicle just took an article from herald injalo and just paste it for Bulawayo readers to read, Alilanhloni… What madness is this. We deserve better reporting than this

    http://www.herald.co.zw/ntoubas-red-card-mars-epic-clash-at-rufaro/

    Secondly
    The dynamos goal was an offside
    Highlanders was denied a penalty
    Dynamos fans threw missiles into the ground
    Whenever Highlanders was on Attack, Dynamos ballboys or whoever will throw a ball into the game not only once but twice

    That was the worst form of cheating in football History ever
    On a positive note uKing Nadolo yinja
    That boy in the middle of the park is king
    As for uMudhuwa he made my day
    Best defending ever putting Epoupa off the match
    Collectively iBosso kahlekahle idliwa njan idlala mnand soyana

    • Bosso4Life (the actual deal)

      Interesting ….. is there visual evidence to support your allegations? If so; this could be presented to PSL for further investigation so that justice will be serverd. Thanks.

  • Mwandiita

    I see the one-all draw has restored your voice, long-shuffering Highlanders fans. You are now sheepishly schmiling. About the deplorable behaviour of some Dynamos fans yesterday, you have to know that such that hooligans are in the minority in the big happy Dynamos family but Dynamos will accept whatever sanctions the PSL disciplinary committee will impose on Dembare. Maiona? After all is said and done, Dynamos bhoraaa!

    • N. Sithole

      You sound bitter. Have a life and accept that football is just but a sport for entertainment.

      • Mwandiita

        Where’s the bitterness Mnu. Sithole? I’m not bitter, I’m very, very, very happy-just like 7.5 million or so fellow supporters. How and why should I be bitter when my team is playing so well?

        • Bosso4Life (the actual deal)

          So you say you miserable man/woman. Is being blatantly assisted by match officials a correct translation of playing well? Will you still be so arrogantly confident when the crash comes for your preferred side? And believe me it will come, That is not just conjecture; it’s inevitable.

          • Mwandiita

            I’m male. Josphat Mwandiita. Bad officiating affected both Highlanders and Dynamos yesterday, almost to the same extent. Lean spells are inevitable in soccer and will certainly be experienced some day at Dynamos and we will have to accept it but at the moment we are doing just fine and almost the entire nation is very, very happy. One thing that Bosso should learn from the Dynamos family is not to abandon your team when the chips are down. How many fans watched your most recent home match at Hartsfield?

    • NDLANGAMANDLA

      ulunywa yizibunu or uyihlo usindwa likhanda?

      • Mwandiita

        Hatshi baba, unyoko nguye osindwa yizibunu!!

        • NDLANGAMANDLA

          kwaaaaaaaaaaa akuzibambe

  • NDLANGAMANDLA

    highlanders seemed made one sub or the editor is something else

  • The Observer

    Our biggest draw-break is with regard to politicizing a simple entertainment for a leisure soccer activity on a week-end—a day any normal society would be expected to go with their families , however, imbeciles and idiots create a different tribal and political impression. Concentration to such behavioural characters who do everything to please their self-egos on the bases of ‘superiority complexes’ is a totally primitive way in the modern day civilization. Why can we not share smiles every time Dimale plays Bosso…a simple game, an old skin with how much pressure!?