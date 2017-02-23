Bosso read code of conduct to Mutuma

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have wasted no time in reading the club’s code of conduct to new temperamental striker Rodrick Mutuma who penned a one-year renewable deal on Tuesday night.

Bosso immediately ordered the lanky former Dynamos forward to zip his mouth and not talk to the media unless cleared by the club.

“You see we are Highlanders; we have a way of doing our things and the player (Mutuma) has been told that. We ordered him not to talk to the media unless and until cleared by the club and we do this to safeguard this institution because you don’t know what players can say,” said Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya.

He said Mutuma, like other Highlanders’ players, will only speak to the media if cleared by the coaches or club management.

“We know players have a tendency of saying reckless statements which might even get the club into a dispute, either with its sponsors or other teams.

“This can be done deliberately or out of sheer ignorance on the ramifications of those statements, hence our stance as Highlanders that players must be cleared first,” said Ngwenya.

He said Mutuma would be officially unveiled to the media at the club’s weekly Press conference today.

Mutuma’s handlers confirmed that the club was very clear about its media policy, adding that they were told of various rules and regulations that must be adhered to.

