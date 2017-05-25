Bosso seek 2nd win over Chicken Inn

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be seeking their second ever league win over Chicken Inn since the Game Cocks won promotion into the elite league in 2011 when the two sides lock horns in a Castle Lager Premiership derby at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The two sides will be meeting for the 13th time since Bosso’s 2-1 win, which ironically was on May 25, in 2011. Since that loss, Chicken Inn have refused to be bullied by their more popular opponents, registering five wins and six draws.

After that 2-1 win, the return leg ended 1-1 and the following season, the two encounters produced no goals, while in 2013, Chicken Inn won the first leg 1-0 before forcing a 1-1 stalemate in the return leg.

It was to be the same scenario in 2014, although the first clash ended 1-1 before Chicken Inn took the reverse fixture 1-0.

The Game Cocks did a double over Bosso in 2015 with 2-1 and 3-2 score lines. Last season, Chicken Inn won the first game 2-0 and drew the other fixture 1-1.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay is aware of the danger posed by their opponents this afternoon, but said they were fully prepared for maximum points.

The Dutchman rates Chicken Inn as one of the best teams in the country and will field a full strength squad unlike in the previous game against Bantu Rovers in which he rested five regulars.

“It’s an important game for us because it’s Chicken Inn, a very good team with good players. I think one of the best teams in this country from what I have seen of them so far. It’s a very difficult game for us to win, but we will do everything to make sure we win because we need the three points to stay on top,” said Akbay.

He announced a clean bill of health in his camp.

For Chicken Inn, that proud statistical record might work in their favour, but complacency could turn out to be deadly as Bosso are no easy prey.

Rahman Gumbo, the Chicken Inn coach, will welcome back Devine Lunga, who missed their last match due to suspension, but will be without Innocent Mucheneka.

The respected coach, who has won league titles in three different countries, will be hoping to return to winning ways in Bulawayo after managing only a single win since the beginning of the season when his side demolished Bantu Rovers 5-0 in the opening week of the season.

Since then, it has been a case of good performances, but negative final results, with their last match being a 0-1 loss to FC Platinum at White City Stadium.

Highlanders will welcome back regulars Simon Munawa, Rahman Kutsanzira, Erick Mudzingwa, Allen Gahadzikwa and Prince Dube to the starting line-up.

In another encounter, former Chicken Inn assistant coach Seymour Dube takes charge of his first Premiership match when he leads Tsholotsho against fired up Ngezi Platinum Stars at Dulivhadzimu Stadium. Dube took over on an interim basis following the resignation of Farai Tavachera last weekend.

Fixtures

Today: Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v Triangle United (Morris Depot), Harare City v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Shabanie Mine v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), Tsholotsho FC v Ngezi Platinum (Dulivhadzimo), Caps United v FC Platinum (Postponed).

@skhumoyo2000