Bosso senior players to make way for juniors

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will not renew contracts of some senior players for the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, as the club seeks to return to its former vibrant junior policy.

This comes after the club reportedly promoted five youngsters from its Under-18 squad and four from its developmental side Bosso 90 to the first team.

A well placed source said Bosso will put its trust in junior players this season in an attempt to bring back the club’s glory days.

“Most of the senior players are aware of that move. Highlanders have always been known for a vibrant junior policy and following that disappointing showing last season, the club has vowed to put its trust in young and vibrant players to try and return the club to its glory days. Only a few seniors will make it into this year’s squad,” the source said.

Bosso endured a torrid 2017 season, finishing sixth on the league table with 47 points and recording a low 13 losses.

Highlanders have so far parted ways with one of its senior players and club captain Rahman Kutsanzira, who joined FC Platinum.

“This is a good move considering that Madinda (Ndlovu) strongly believes in young blood. The fact that the club has promoted some juniors into the first team shows that some seniors will make way for the youngsters in the club,” the source said.

Bosso are expected to announce their legendary son, Madinda Ndlovu, as head coach this week to replace Dutchman Erol Akbay. He will have the final decision on the player selection for the season.

Khathazile, as Ndlovu was affectionately known in his heyday, is a firm believer in home grown talent and giving youngsters an opportunity to shine.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was not available for a comment.

@khumzallen