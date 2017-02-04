‘Bosso should bring in sponsors’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DEBT retirement and getting sponsorship should be Highlanders’ main priority if the club is to survive, former Bosso board member Davies Sibanda, who resigned last month, has said.

Sibanda, who served Bosso for five years, tendered his resignation letter to the Highlanders’ board on January 17 and it came into effect on January 31.

Part of the resignation letter read: “I wish you all the best as you lead the club forward as I have no doubt that it is in capable hands that are clear on the vision of the club. Once again, I thank you all for the honour to have been allowed to serve this great club.”

Sibanda headed Highlanders’ finance committee and is happy that they managed to arrest the club’s debt, currently pegged at $800 000, from ballooning.

“It was really an honour to serve Highlanders as a board member for the past five years. I believe that after five years of service, good corporate governance principles demand that I should accept that I have run my share of the race and it’s time to pass on the baton to a fresh pair of hands. It has been a memorable community service that has helped me grow and become a better person,” he said.

“While it is saddening that I leave the club at leadership at a time when it is going through both administrative and financial challenges, I believe the foundation for the recovery has been laid. I believe that what is key for the survival of this institution is debt retirement and keeping the club going from a financial perspective by getting sponsors. There is also a need for modernisation, fulfilling the Fifa Club Licensing demands by changing the structure and transforming the club into a business entity so that Highlanders survives and lives longer”.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from the Highlanders board chairman Mgcini Nkolomi were fruitless as his mobile phone was not being answered.

