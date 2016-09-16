BOSSO SLAM TRIBALIST FANS: Question selective publishing of placard pictures

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS yesterday reiterated their condemnation of a football fan who waved a placard describing Shona people as dogs.

The club bosses however questioned the motive behind what they believed was the sensationalism around the publication of the picture in some sections of the media.

Speaking at their usual press conference at the club office yesterday, Highlanders chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede said Bosso will never condone any discriminatory messages as inscribed in their founding mission statement and constitution.

“We are not going to condone that, never at all but we are asking ourselves as to the motive behind publishing such pictures. There were many banners that were sending important peace messages but you guys (media) chose an offending placard. We had our supporters going to the Nkomo statue preaching peace but again that was not important,” said Gumede.

Highlanders fans who went to the statue had a banner denouncing hooliganism, violence and tribalism. The fans then took to the stadium where they moved more than five times around the pitch with the same banner.

“There is a very strong song that has been sung from the Mpilo End comparing Highlanders to feaces yet there has not been any condemnation.

When things are done by other parties there are downplayed. We think as the Fourth Estate you went overboard with highlighting negativity,” said Gumede.

Meanwhile, a social commentator has also called on the media to avoid carrying articles with a potential of disturbing peace in the country.

South Africa-based Faith Silandulo Dube said all key stakeholders in the game of football particularly mainstream media, should be actively involved in the promotion of the game as a peaceful sporting event.

“The deliberate and selective identification of cardbox displays and other grafitti by some unidentifiable fans should not be allocated acres of media coverage. This is not an indication of responsible and ethical journalism whose focus should be bent on promoting peace and the beauty of football.

Songs with derogatory lyrics which are not worth coverage in a family paper are always sung by both ends of the BF stadium. Both clubs should be seen denouncing such songs and other connotative messages bordering on ethnic prejudice. The silence from the other end in denouncing violence and unsporting messaging is shocking to say the least,” said Dube.