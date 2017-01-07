Bosso star off to Bidvest Wits

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender and Castle Lager Premier Soccer Star of the Year finalist Peter Muduhwa flies out of the country tomorrow to attend trials at South Africa’s Premiership side Bidvest Wits.

He will be hoping to impress coach Gavin Hunt during his assessment which begins on Monday.

Gibson Mahachi, Muduhwa’s agent said this will be an opportunity for the defender to experience international exposure prior to the start of the domestic 2017 season.

“Yes it’s true, Muduhwa is going for assessment with Bidvest Wits for about a week. The aim is to expose him to a different atmosphere where he will experience how other teams out of the country play. It’s a good thing that he experiences international competition because he is still a young player with a bright future and still has a lot to learn. We took this opportunity to send him for this attachment because there are no games being played in South Africa so it’s going to be a good experience for him,” said Mahachi.

Muduhwa, whose exploits in the 2016 season saw him being likened to former Highlanders star Dazzy Kapenya, had an impressive season with Bosso.

Under head coach Erol Akbay, Muduhwa started off on the sidelines warming the bench, but was thrown into central defence following the injury of Honest Moyo against Border Strikers. After that he became a regular with skipper Felix Chindungwe sitting out on the bench for the better part of the season.

The defender recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Bulawayo giants.

At Wits, Muduhwa will link up with his former Highlanders teammate Knox Mutizwa who joined the South African side in June last year.

Mutizwa has found the going tough at Wits, playing in their developmental side which competes in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge League. —

