Bosso suffer heavy loss to Baroka

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS were given a reality check by Absa premiership outfit Baroka who handed them a 6-0 defeat in a training match friendly played over 120 minutes at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.

The match was over three segments of 40 minutes each, with the first stanza ending at nil all before the South Africans raced to identical 3-0 wins in the second and third segments as fatigue probably started taking its toll on the Highlanders outfit who have now played three matches inside four days.

Bosso’s first match was against National First Division side Magesi who they held to a 1-1 draw before going down 1-2 to Polokwane City on Thursday.

According to the acting chairman Modern Ngwenya the coaches used all the players in yesterday’s encounter except skipper Erick Mudzingwa who is injured and Benson Phiri who is unwell.

“It’s a loss yes but remember this was more of a training match but I am sure it also gave the coaches and players a few necessary lessons here and there,” said Ngwenya.

Winger Rahman Kutsanzira said the scoreline might really not present the correct picture of what transpired on the field of play.

“We played well despite the scoreline and everyone is convinced that we are on the right path. Our supporters need not to panic over the scoreline,” said Kutsanzira.

Highlanders undertook the week-long tour, whose major objective was team bonding on Tuesday and are expected back home tomorrow. The trip was facilitated by the club’s benefactors who asked to remain anonymous not the South African Supporters Chapter as earlier reported.

Upon arrival Highlanders will begin preparations for the 2017 ZNA Commander’s Shield where they are set to face FC Platinum in the semifinals at Barbourfields on February 26.

Bosso are the defending champions of the cup following a 4-2 penalty win against Harare City in the final last year.