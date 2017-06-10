Bosso supporters hailed

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS supporters have been hailed for bravely ignoring what has been described as misguided calls for the fans to boycott the Bulawayo giants’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against Triangle United last Sunday.

Highlanders went on to win the match 2-0 through clinically taken goals by Prince Dube and Rodreck Mutuma in the first half to send the more than 6 000 fans that came to Barbourfields Stadium into celebratory mood.

The build up to the match was marred by social media messages from unknown authors calling on the fans not to go to stadium but instead take their intended match fees to the club house in protest over poor match officiating and other ills which the unidentified authors said was aimed at Highlanders.

“Enough is enough, Highlanders supporters to boycott the upcoming match between Bosso vs Triangle this Sunday. Thatha i$3 yakho yokungena estadium uqonde eclubhouse siyenceda iteam yethu.

“Sesidiniwe ngokunika iCity Council, ZRP, Zifa, SRC etc imali zethu. We better donate to our team,” reads one of the messages.

Chairman of the Bulawayo based Heart and Soul Highlanders Supporters’ Chapter, Peacot Hadebe, said they were taken aback by calls for people to boycott the match but hailed the supporters for coming out in their numbers to support the team.

“It was worrying that people would see it fit to call for a boycott of the game but we are happy as supporters that those calls were ignored as people came in full force. We don’t know who authored those messages and to what benefit but we would want to clearly say to such characters here and now that they must leave our Highlanders in peace,” said Hadebe.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube distanced the executive from the boycott call leading to the match and said any communication not coming from the club about Highlanders should be ignored.

“Our position is very clear in terms of communication. The people that speak on behalf of Highlanders are those empowered by the constitution or by the resolutions from time to time so the people that speak will be your chairman or presently your acting chairman and on administrative issues on day to day business is the head of the secretariat, the CEO.

“It is only these people’s pronouncements that represent the official Highlanders position,” said Dube.

Highlanders take on Black Rhinos at Morris Depot in Harare on Wednesday before they play host to Hwange over the weekend in their next home match.

Information coming from the coal mining town indicates that the two sets of supporters have agreed to use a single bus to come to Bulawayo to demonstrate maturity and send a clear message that football is only but a sport.