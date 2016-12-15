Bosso sure of retaining players

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are confident of retaining the bulk of their seasoned players, although the Players’ Player of the Year Rahman Kutsanzira is yet to pen a new deal two weeks before his contract runs out.

Kutsanzira, whom coach Erol Akbay is reportedly keen to retain as Bosso gun for the elusive league title next season, told Chronicle Sport last week that the club had still not met its end of the bargain and repeated the same sentiments yesterday.

“We are speaking, but nothing concrete has come out. The (acting) chairman (Modern Ngwenya) said he will come back to me and I am still waiting,” said Kutsanzira.

Club secretary-general Emmett Ndlovu said they had given the player, just like those they want for next season, their offer and the ball was now in the players’ court.

“All the players whose contracts are ending this month, including Kutsanzira, have been given our offer and the ball is now in their court.

Kutsanzira said he will look at the offer and then come back to us, but I must say we are confident of retaining the guys as per the technical bench’s wishes,” said Ndlovu.

“We know that during this time of the season, players get a lot of offers from other teams; offers which might not necessarily be realistic, but as Highlanders we will not listen to those rumours, but are going to do our things the Highlanders way.”

Bosso will also be praying that they get a favourable response from their principal sponsors BancABC, whose contract ends this month. According to suspended Bosso chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede, who is now officially on leave pending retirement, the bank’s stance is softening and they could renew their relationship with the Bulawayo giants.

BancABC officials did not attend the Highlanders’ awards night last Friday, with the financial institution not even displaying its banners, as had been the norm in the past.