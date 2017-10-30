BOSSO TAME SLOPPY RHINOS

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 2-0 Black Rhinos

SECOND half goals by defender Peter Muduhwa and midfielder King Nadolo inspired inconsistent Highlanders to a Castle Lager Premiership victory over army side Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Highlanders recovered from a humbling 1-3 midweek loss to Caps United in Harare to dehorn Rhinos, who were unfortunate to leave Barbourfields empty handed, as they were by far the better side.

Bosso punished Rhinos for failing to turn their dominance into goals, surging ahead through a powerful rising shot into the roof of the net by Muduhwa from the edge of the box in the 50th minute.

Highlanders won a free kick on the right side after Rhinos left-back Wilson Chakanyuka felled Gabriel Nyoni, and Bukhosi Ncube sent in a cross which the visitors cleared into the path of Muduhwa, who obliged with a powerful shot.

Despite going a goal down, Rhinos kept pressing and were caught on a quick counter in the 84th minute; Nadolo scoring with his first touch a minute after replacing Simon Munawa.

Ray Lunga took Chakanyuka to the cleaners, turning him inside out before crossing the ball to Nadolo who headed into an empty net.

Stanford Stix M’tziwa, the Rhinos’ coach, felt his charges could have done better and returned to the capital with a point.

“In football if you miss chances you are bound to be punished and that happened today. We played well and were in control for the better part of the game, but took turns to miss glorious chances. I think we should have gone for half time leading by at least a goal and that would have changed the complexion of the game,” said M’tizwa.

Rhinos’ quartet of Milton Kureva, Lot Chiwunga, Benjamin Marare and Martin Mine were a thorn in the flesh for Highlanders’ midfielders and rearguard.

Kureva should have done better in the first half after being fed by Chiwunga, but failed to beat Bosso keeper Nedrick Madeya.

The best chance for the visitors fell to Roy Mwenga in the 82nd minute when he started a move just after the centre line, exchanged passes with Yamikani Salima, but slipped as he was going for the kill with Madeya badly exposed.

Highlanders’ striker Kalunga Tambwe fluffed a perfect opportunity to get his name on the score sheet after being fed by Lunga by shooting into the terraces.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay stuck to his usual comment that they played “good football”.

Teams

Highlanders: Nedrick Madeya, Bukhosi Ncube, Charlton Siamalonga, Peter Muduhwa, Benson Phiri, Tendai Ngulube, Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa (King Nadolo, 83rd minute), Godfrey Makaruse (Ray Lunga, 46th minute), Kalunga Tambwe, Gabriel Nyoni (Allen Gahadzikwa, 86th minute)

Black Rhinos: Stephen Chimusoro, Jameson Mukombwe, Wilson Chakanyuka, Shadreck Jimu, Sydney Linyama, Donald Mudadi, Chigudu Taurai, Martin Mine (Cliff Chisamba, 70th minute), Milton Kureva (Roy Mwenga, 60th minute), Benjami Marere (Yamikani Salima, 80th minute), Lot Chiwunga

Results at a glance

Friday: Harare City 0-0 FC Platinum

Saturday: Bulawayo City 1-3 Chapungu, Yadah FC 0-1 How Mine, Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Dynamos

Yesterday: Tsholotsho FC 2-1 Bantu Rovers, Shabanie Mine 1-1 Triangle United, Highlanders 2-0 Black Rhinos, Caps United 1-1 Hwange, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Chicken Inn

— @ZililoR