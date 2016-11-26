Bosso to field rookies against Hwange

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS supporters have been urged to come in numbers to see the future of their club when the Bulawayo giants wrap up the season with a duel against Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The Highlanders technical bench said they will unleash their rookies and fuse them with some youngsters who have been making cameo appearances during the season.

The team that Erol Akbay, the Highlanders head coach, will throw into his starting 11 this afternoon has a combined age of 216 which makes a team average of 19,63years, clearly a team of football toddlers. It could have been even lower had it not been for the inclusion of Honest Moyo, who is 25-years-old probably to stabilise and provide advice while instilling confidence on the youngsters. Star defender Peter Muduhwa (23) will also start today’s game so will dependable striker Prince Dube (19). But despite Muduhwa and Dube being regulars this season, there is no doubt that they are still learning the ropes.

“I want our supporters to come in huge numbers and see their future team, this is the last game of the season and it will only be proper to give the boys a proper holiday send off. I want the supporters and you the media to tell me what you would have seen after the end of the match,” said Akbay during a press conference at the Highlanders offices at 50 Robert Mugabe Way on Thursday afternoon.

Promising goalkeeper Prosper Matutu (24) will guard the sticks for the third placed Highlanders with Moyo and Muduhwa set to be partnered by youngsters Bukhosi Ncube (18) and Nkosana Ndlovu (18), son to former club captain and assistant coach Bekithemba.

The midfield will have Brian Banda (21), dribbling menace King Nadolo (20) and Adrian Silla (20) – a player who reminds many of Richard “Dabuka Express” Choruma. Silla is likely to wear the armband.

McCathy Dube (18), Godfrey “Baba Jukwa” Makarutse (20) and Dube complete the 4-3-3 system for Bosso. Makarutse played a blinder of a game albeit for a losing cause against FC Platinum last Sunday, toying around a more experienced Ian Nekati.

The Highlanders defence though has to worry about the danger which will be posed by Gift Mbweti, the second most lethal striker in the league.

Overlapping right back Tonisani Sibelo is another player to keep an eye on although he might not have that luxury today especially if Baba Jukwa continues with his form which he exhibited at Mandava Stadium.

Highlanders starting 11

Goalkeeper: Prosper Matutu

Defenders: Honest Moyo, Peter Muduhwa, Nkosana Ndlovu, Bukhosi Ncube

Midfielders: King Nadolo, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda

Strikers: Prince Dube, McCarthy Dube, Godfrey Makarutse