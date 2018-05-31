Bosso to hold special meeting

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS members will gather at the club house for a mid-year special general meeting on Sunday where an assessment, on and off the field, will be delivered.

In a notice published in the media, the club said the agenda of the meeting will be welcome remarks, constitutional review update as well as any other business where due notice has been given.

However, outside the itemised agenda, the meeting comes at a time when the club has been performing generally well and as per expectations of members, who resolved to revert to a home grown solution that saw the executive hiring legendary son Madinda Ndlovu to take charge of the technical team.

Ndlovu was given a three-year contract with his immediate mandate being to return the Highlanders culture of attractive football and to promote youngsters from their development sides.

Ndlovu responded to that call by promoting eight players; four from their Bosso 90 and the same number from other junior teams, while Thabo Lunga was brought from Bantu Rovers, who are owned by a Highlanders son Methembe Ndlovu.

Highlanders lie third on the Castle Lager Premiership table behind cash rich sides Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

Against all odds, the Bosso “ECD” have stood their own and while results of late have not been coming, fans have supported them in their numbers at Barbourfields Stadium, which has seen Bosso posting the largest attendances in the PSL this season.

The other utilities too, mainly the club house, have also been spruced up and are now presentable.

On the main agenda items members are expected to deliberate on is the constitutional amendment that requires members of the board of directors to serve a maximum of 10 years. Members will have to agree on whether to effect that amendment in retrospect or not.