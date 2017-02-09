Bosso to play Polokwane, Baroka

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will tomorrow play two training matches against Absa Premiership sides Polokwane City and Baroka in Limpopo.

Polokwane City are home to former Dynamos and Warriors’ shotstopper George Chigova.

Bosso drew 1-1 against National First Division side Magesi at the Noordlikes Complex Grounds yesterday, with coach Erol Akbay describing the encounter as excellent and necessary for their preparations.

“We have two training matches on Friday, starting with Polokwane City in the morning and later we will take on Baroka,” said Highlanders’ acting chairman Modern Ngwenya from Polokwane yesterday.

Polokwane City, who took on Maritzburg United in a league match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium which Bosso attended last night, will next be in action on Sunday afternoon against Tapuwa Kapini’s Highlands Park. Baroka’s next match is against Platinum Stars next Wednesday.

Ngwenya said the visit to South Africa, which is fully paid for by Bosso’s South Africa supporters’ chapter, was more of a bonding exercise for the team, with the training matches coming as a bonus.

“We always knew that the South African league was resuming, hence we didn’t ask for any official match. Highlanders are here to bond and so far it’s all going fine,” said Ngwenya, who accompanied the team together with club treasurer Donald Ndebele.

Akbay said for a first full game this year, the boys played well and paid particular attention to new signings, midfielder Denzel Khumalo and striker Ray Lunga, son to former hitman Gift Lunga Snr.

Khumalo was instrumental in the Bosso equaliser after the Bulawayo giants went down to a Tshepe Karabo shot off a rebound following a save by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Khumalo came in for Danmore Chakwana before providing the cross that was buried by veteran Tendai Ngulube.

“The guys played as we expected and I think they played well, especially the new guys, but we have to up our game in our next games against Premiership sides. We need to avoid playing the same game for 90 minutes, otherwise I am happy with what I saw. We could have an early shape,” said Akbay.

Magesi won the promotional play-offs after winning the ABC Motsepe League Limpopo Division Two, which carries with it a R1 million cheque.

Before the start of the 2016/17 Absa Premiership season, South African and Caf Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns had a pre-season training match against the Limpopo province based side.

