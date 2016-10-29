Bosso visit founding member’s grave

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will tomorrow pay a visit to the grave of one of its founding sons Prince Albert Khumalo in Gwatemba area, Filabusi as part of its 90th anniversary celebrations.

First team players will also be part of the entourage during this cultural and historic visit.

“We leave on Sunday morning. The board, executive members, some of our supporters as well as the entire first team will be part of this trip. We will have a stopover at Filabusi centre where we will be hosted by the newly formed Filabusi Supporters Chapter who will then lead us to the grave of our founder,” said Highlanders chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede.

In February this year, a 13-member delegation went to Grahamstown, South Africa to visit the grave of Prince Rhodes Njube Khumalo, one of the two founding brothers.

Among the travelling party was Gumede, vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, who had just been elected into office and the traditional representative duo of Chief Nyangazonke of Kezi and a descendent of King Mzilikazi Peter Zwide Khumalo.

Highlanders were formed in 1926 by the Khumalo and were initially called Lions Football Club until 1936 when they were renamed Matabeleland Highlanders Football Club. The name Matabeleland was dropped in 1975.

Booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup by Ngezi Platinum last weekend, Highlanders play host to relegation threatened Tsholotsho at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon where a win by either side will naturally spell doom to the other.