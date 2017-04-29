‘Bosso will beat Ngezi’ – Chief Masendu

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

VICTORY for Highlanders against Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow is certain, a traditional leader has said.

Chief Masendu, who is also Senator for Bulilima in Matabeleland South said Bosso were guaranteed maximum points tomorrow afternoon. He was speaking in Plumtree town yesterday after the Bulawayo giants toured the border town at the invitation of local businessman and philanthropist Micah Sibanda who runs a number of business ventures in the district including Golden Harmony Supermarket.

“Let me say this here and now, we know that our team has a big match on Sunday which I know they will win. I have spoken as the chief and your chief lizanqoba kuphela ngeSonto,”said Senator Chief Masendu to wild applause.

Chief Masendu said Highlanders’ presence in Plumtree and the tour they did around the town will endear the club with the people while also inspiring talented youngsters from the town and its surrounding communities.

Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya and treasurer Donald Ndebele accompanied the team.

“Its part of our outreach programme to meet our supporters because this is their team. It was a good tour and we want to thank Sibanda for his generosity,” said Ngwenya.

Plumtree town came to a standstill with supporters both young and old coming out of their houses a the team bus drove through Dingumuzi township before heading to the town centre where the main celebrations were held.

However the team had to abort its morning training session which was meant to be held at Plumtree High School because the field is not in good state.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is a former pupil of the high school.

“We thought the field was okay but when we got here we realised that it was not up to our standards and had to abort for fear of players incurring injuries,”said acting chairman Ngwenya said.

Meanwhile, head coach Erol Akbay said he does not have revenge on his mind when they take to the field tomorrow after Ngezi Platinum dumped Bosso out of the lucrative Chibuku Super Cup at the semifinals stage last season.

“No, I am not looking at revenge. We just want to play football and win and if we play our normal passing game as Highlanders I am positive we will beat them. The problem is that we at times play this unattractive football of kick and run being played by most teams which is not the Highlanders way,”said Akbay.