Botswana donates to Tsholotsho flood victims

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government of Botswana has donated building material for Tsholotsho flood victims whose homes, livestock and property was destroyed by floods early this year.

More than 800 people had to be evacuated to Sipepa hospital in February where Government established a transit camp to accommodate the displaced families.

Speaking before handing over of 1 500 roofing sheets, 200 door frames and gauge wire, Botswana’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Lieutenant General Louis Matshwenyego Fisher said his country had a long history of good relations with Zimbabwe.

“We heard about the tragedy that befell our families in Tsholotsho and we decided to chip in and help as government. Reports from the UNDP showed that Zimbabwe was hardest hit by the floods compared to any other Sadc nation which prompted us to donate the building material,” said Ambassador Fisher.

He said his government decided to assist the affected families that are being relocated to higher ground, to build new homes.

Receiving the donation, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial affairs Cde Cain Mathema said the donation was very timely given that most of the affected families urgently need building material to build new homes since they are moving to new areas.

“On behalf of President Mugabe, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe I would like to extend our gratitude to Botswana for the gesture.

“This material will go a long way in helping the victims build stronger homes as we have started pegging new stands for them,” said Cde Mathema.

He said Government wanted the affected families who are at the transit camp to move to their new homes as soon as possible to enable them to prepare for the next farming season.

Tsholotsho district is one of the districts hardest hit by Cyclone Dineo that was downgraded to a tropical storm before it hit the country in February.

Affected Tsholotsho villages include Mahlosi, Mahlaba, Thamuhla, Mbamba, Mele, Lutshome, Maphili and Mbanyana.