Boy (10) in court for raping girl (7)

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A LOVE affair between a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl from Lwendulu in Hwange ended in court when the boy was charged with rape after neighbours tipped the police.

Some concerned neighbours, who suspected that the minors were engaging in sexual activities, wrote an anonymous letter and deposited it into a police suggestion box.

An investigation nailed the boy who raped the minor in the presence of his sister, Hwange regional magistrate Mrs Dambudzo Malunga heard.

The boy and his victim live in neighbouring houses in Hwange.

A probation officer’s report presented in court stated that the boy and girl lacked parental supervision and guidance.

“The complainant and her younger sister lacked parental guidance and supervision making them vulnerable to sexual abuse after being abandoned by their mother who separated with their father and took them along with her,” read the report.

The same was said about the boy, who is now aged 13. His victim is now aged 10.

The boy was charged with one count of rape when he appeared before Mrs Malunga on Friday.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to receive two strokes with a rattan cane to be administered by a prison officer.

The magistrate sentenced him to a wholly suspended two-year jail term with conditions.

The rape took place in 2013 when the girl was seven and doing Grade One at a local school.

Prosecuting, Mr Bheki Tshabalala said police launched an investigation after neighbours sent an anonymous letter about the two juveniles.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but in 2013, the girl, her young sister and the accused boy proceeded to a bush near C Section. Upon arrival the boy laid down a sack which they found in the bush and ordered the girl to lie on it facing upwards. The two had sex,” said the prosecutor.

The girl was referred to St Patrick’s Hospital for medical examination.

