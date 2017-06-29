Boy (7) dies, 2 injured in accident

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A SEVEN-year-old Mangwe boy died while his two friends aged nine and 11-years-old escaped with minor injuries after a scotch cart they were riding in overturned.

Chief Tshitshi confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Togotswebu village which is under his area.

He said the boy, Menzi Ncube who was a Grade Two pupil at Kweneng Primary School, had been sent by his grandfather to collect maize from their fields.

He went with his friends, Master Ngwenya and Given Phuthi after knocking off from school.

Chief Tshitshi said the scotch cart overturned and threw out the three boys, crashing Menzi’s head in the process.

He said the other two boys sustained minor injuries.

@DubeMatutu