Braai feast for charity. . . 10 tonnes of meat as Castle Lager hosts Zim’s largest barbeque

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Castle Lager has something brewing. They are organising the biggest braai party in the country where 10 tonnes of meat is expected to be eaten for charity.

The braai day, a first of its kind has been themed “Ultimate Braai” and will be held in Harare at Alexandra Sports Club on October 29. But, those outside Harare are not being left out as Delta Beverages is in the process of identifying satellite areas where people will convene to braai as well and contribute to the 10 000kgs.

“This is the first ever big braai event to be held in this country. A braaiometer will be on site (Harare) showing the consumption levels of meat across the country as the day progresses,” said Delta Beverages marketing manager – Patricia Murambinda.

“The idea was born from the strong association between braai activities in the country, beer consumption and listening to music. Castle Lager as the flagship clear beer brand for Delta Beverages therefore decided to give all braai lovers a platform to come together and set their own record of braaing 10 000kgs of meat while enjoying their favourite lager and listening to good music on the day.”

Most importantly, the braai day is being held to support the country’s leading hospitals – Mpilo General Hospital and Harare Hospital.

“For every kilogram of meat consumed, Castle Lager will donate an equivalent amount that’ll be shared equally between the two hospitals. We’re encouraging everyone to participate in this worthy cause, remembering that for every glass of Castle Lager raised, the cheer goes way beyond the beer to help our brothers and sisters who’re hospitalised.”

Entertainment will be provided by Ammara Brown, Killer T and Oliver Mtukudzi who will be supported by a host of local DJs. For one to be part of the festivities, they will have to pay an entrance fee of $5 that will guarantee them a braai pack and 1 litre of Castle Lager.

Popular Harare braai joints including Pahuku, Mega 2, Family 24, Paramount and Farai have partnered Delta and will lead the way in braaing.

“They’ll assist with the braaing of meat. However there’ll be braai stands available for own braaing,” she said.

Murambinda said as part of Castle Lager’s way to cement the brand’s new tagline formed this year – “It all comes together with a Castle”, the braai day will see the Gigmaster (music), the braaimaster (braai) and the brewmaster (castle) coming together to bring to life what Castle stands for.

“It’s a day filled with fun activities where records will be broken. We want to consume 10 000kgs of meat on the day, have the longest braai stands of up to 200m and the biggest crowd to attend a single braai event,” said Murambinda.

To build up to the braai day, Delta has introduced a “Tshisa Nyama Promotion” that will run in selected outlets.

“Consumers stand a chance of walking away with one of 50 Castle cooler boxes or one of 50 braai stands. For one to participate, they’re required to buy either a 375ml Castle pint, 340ml NRB or 750ml quart and collect four crowns marked braai and attach these to an entry envelope and deposit these into a redemption box in a participating outlet.”

Meanwhile, Castle Lager Barbeque marinade sauces have been manufactured in preparation for the braai day with only the manufacturer knowing the ingredients. The sauce which will be availed at the event has been packaged in a bottle similar to that of Rabroy Tomato sauce.