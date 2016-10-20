Brave Warriors march into Group of Death

Grace Chingoma, Harare Bureau

FANS, coaches, players and pundits took to social media last night to describe the Warriors 2017 African Cup of Nations pool as a “Group of Death’’ but were united in their optimism about the senior side’s chances.

The Warriors were drawn in Group B that includes three of Africa’s top five teams on current Fifa world rankings.

They are in a pool that includes group seeds Algeria who are Africa’s second best side, third placed Senegal and Tunisia who are number four.

Just like in 2004 when they made their maiden appearance at the tournament, the Warriors will face two North African giant and another big West African side.

Warriors forward Mathew Rusike tweeted immediately after the draw that he was happy with the outcome.

“Happy with the draw. Strong teams but that’s what you want in these competitions,” said Rusike.

BBC journalist Farayi Mungazi believes the Warriors can use their lightweight status to their advantage to cause an upset in the group which will be based in Franceville.

“The Warriors definitely have their work cut out in this group.

“I see them as a banana skin the three heavyweights in the group should be wary of.

“No one expects Zimbabwe to get out of the group alive but the Warriors can use that to their advantage because it means they’’ll play without any pressure,” said Mungazi.

Herald Editor Caesar Zvayi also tweeted that “Zimbabwe had been placed in a Group of Death’’.

Uganda coach Milutin ‘’Micho’’ Sredojevic whose team will be making a return to the tournament after a 38-year absence reckoned that Zimbabwe had been pooled in the Nations Cup’s toughest group.

“Zimbabwe got maybe the hardest group but the beauty of football is that names are not playing but people on the field so I expect Zimbabwe to surprise everyone,” said the veteran coach.

Leading South African magazines Kick Off and Soccer Laduma whose Premiership is dominated by Zimbabwean players noted that the Warriors had been handed a tough draw.

Soccer supporters also expressed their thoughts on Facebook with Nicholas Kwadzanai Mukundidza warning that “Sadio Mane and man of the moment in the EPL ,Riyadh Mahrez for Algeria’’ were the men to watch.

“Our chance for 3 points is Tunisia. We need tough tackling and hard running defenders to contain Sadio Mane,”.

Tae Dza concurred, “Aya mazita bedzi, hatidi that mentality ye fear, Go Warriors Go, Africa, remember the biblical story of David and Goliath’’.

Michael Tembo said;

“Hapana hapana bhora rakachinja Zita renyika harisisina basa nowadays chakushanda ma talents Zim, Algeria, DRC they have what it takes to be in semis, tambai bhora vakomana,” he wrote.