Brazilian cuisine comes to Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A new steak house, Carne Casa, has been opened in Bulawayo at corner George Silundika and 10th Avemue. The opening of the restaurant which has brought Brazilian cuisine to the City of Kings, was deliberately timed to coincide with the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair week.

The restaurant which specialises in steaks and chops, started operating last Thursday, few days before the start of the ZITF.

The city’s socialites and business people such as United Refineries Limited chief executive Officer Busisa Moyo, television personality Arthur Evans, former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma and radio personality Babongile Sikhonjwa were among the first to have a feel of the place on Thursday.

Moyo gave it thumbs up through a post on micro blogging site Twitter.

“New Brazilian Steak House opens in Bulawayo #CarneCasa <https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarneCasa?src=hash> in prime location. Lovely ambience and I am sure they cook with Roil. Make sure you enjoy a good steak during ZITF!

“We celebrate any form of entrepreneurship because there are many negative voices when you start. Go for it,” he posted.

The brains behind Carne Casa, Slungile Nyoni-Dube known by her peers as Slue said: “Carne Casa is about fine dining in a Brazilian inspired environment.

We want to cater for the middle class and upper class that’ve been deprived of a dining environment in the CBD of Bulawayo.

“It’s where families can wine, dine and have the best coffee,” said Slue.

She said after many travels around the world, it was her wish to set up such a restaurant in a city where she grew up.

Carne Casa’s calm atmosphere is what is needed for a steak house that is snuggled between Club 263 and Red Cafe.

It has a relaxed atmosphere prefect for date nights, breakfast and lunches with soft mellow music that sets the tone of the place.

The resturant has three sections, one with tables and chairs where people can have their dinners and lunches, then the other with couches where patrons can sit and have their coffees and drinks. There is also a bar with an assortment of drinks.