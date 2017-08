Whinsley Masara, Online Reporter

11 apostolic sect congregants travelling from Siabhuwa to Hwange for a church conference perished after a 10 tonne truck burst a tyre veered off the road and overturned between Gwayi bridge and Kamativi.

10 died on the spot while one died at hospital. 119 were all injured. number could have gone up by nw.

The accident happened around 4am this morning.

More to follow….