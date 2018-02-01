BREAKING: 20 shots fired as murderous soldier kills wife, sisters and injures his one-year-old son

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-ONE-year old baby miraculously survived a shooting incident where a 23-year-old soldier gunned down his wife and her two siblings before attempting to kill himself on Thursday morning.

Carlos (surname not available), who is based in Mutare shot himself once in the abdomen with an AK47 after shooting his wife, Ashley Phiri (21), his son, and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Magwegwe.

The incident, which occurred at around 1am, saw the suspect allegedly firing about 20 shots at his victims.

The suspect and his son are battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital.

More to follow…