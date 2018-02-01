BREAKING: 20 shots fired as murderous soldier kills wife, sisters and injures his one-year-old son

February 1, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
A policeman records statements from family members of the murdered women.

A policeman records statements from family members of the murdered women.

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-ONE-year old baby miraculously survived a shooting incident where a 23-year-old soldier gunned down his wife and her two siblings before attempting to kill himself on Thursday morning.

Carlos (surname not available), who is based in Mutare shot himself once in the abdomen with an AK47 after shooting his wife, Ashley Phiri (21), his son, and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Magwegwe.

The incident, which occurred at around 1am, saw the suspect allegedly firing about 20 shots at his victims.

The suspect and his son are battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital.

More to follow…
  • sno

    Sila ndoda umthetho ukulindile.

  • Rider~

    What a fool!

  • GodlwayoOkaMahlabayithwale

    Uzezwa so u vela ngale kwa shangani

    • dotiyenja

      You are an idiot….

  • Nkosinathi

    The soldier must be hanged

  • Vumani

    Results of Coupe de tat, the lawlessness & prevelance by rogue soldiers has escalated beyond unprecedented levels. It’s a reflection of an undisciplined military junta which has no respect for the law & consistently condones criminality & kleptomaniacs.Now camouflaged armed killers are on the loose against defenceless civilians thanks to the new illegitimate dispensation !!!

  • Msongelwa

    At 23 years of age senomfazi kutshengisa ngokusobala ukut uyahlanya, kumele ayefakwa intambo kuphela akukho okunye asiyidingi inswelaboya emphakathini umthetho sicela udlale indima yawo.