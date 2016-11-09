BREAKING: Billionaire Trump is US-President elect

The billionaire businessman took the key swing states of Florida, North Carolina and Ohio early this morning, as he marched towards the White House.

In an extraordinary development, Mrs Clinton did not initially concede the election – but then later called Mr Trump to congratulate him on his victory.

The Republican surpassed expectations and confounded pollsters in Florida, where Mrs Clinton had been expected to win following a surge in the Hispanic vote.

Mrs Clinton’s hopes of a swift victory faded as the Republican picked up a series of states early on and maintained his momentum.