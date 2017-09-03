BREAKING: Bizarre coffin ritual in Mapecca saga. . . Family takes body to killer’s shop

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

The late Tawanda ‘MaPecca’ Moyo’s relatives this morning took his body to his alleged killer’s shop in the city centre to express their bitterness.

MaPecca, a former member of Siyaya Arts group was shot by businessman Mr Oricious Moyo when he allegedly confronted him while he was relaxing with Mapecca’s wife, Jaqueline Moyo in a car on July 25.

There was a brief traffic jam at corner 12th Avenue and Five Street when Mapecca’s relatives removed the coffin and placed it at the front of Moyo’s takeaway outlet which was closed…

Video and More Details to follow. . .