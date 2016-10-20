BREAKING: Cephas Msipa’s body arrives in Zvishavane

Patrick Chitumba

The body of the late national hero, Cde Cephas Msipa has arrived in Siboza Village, his rural home in Zvishavane, where body viewing and tributes to the late liberator will take place on Thursday afternoon at Mandava Stadium.

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter carrying Cde Msipa’s casket, accompanied by the Midlands Minister of State Cde Jason Machaya and Cde Msipa’s brothers, flew from Harare and arrived in Zvishavane around mid morning.

The body was welcomed by Midlands Zanu-PF deputy chairperson Cde Daniel Ncube, Deputy Minister of Mines, Mining Development Fred Moyo and others

Cde Msipa (85), who died at West end Hospital in Harare on Monday following a battle with pneumonia, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

Yesterday President Mugabe mourned the veteran of the liberation struggle, describing him as a gallant fighter.

The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, visited one of Cde Msipa’s sons Charles at his Borrowdale home in Harare to pay his condolences.

He was accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and Cabinet Ministers Dr Christopher Mushohwe (Information, Media and Broadcasting Services), Cde Kembo Mohadi (State Security), Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Environment, Water and Climate), Dr Ignatius Chombo (Home Affairs) and Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Foreign Affairs).

More details to follow