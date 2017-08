Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

ELEVEN members of an apostolic sect died and 119 were injured yesterday when a lorry they were traveling in burst a tyre, veered off the road, and plunged into a ditch in Kamativi.

The Iveco 10 tonne truck which had 130 First Apostolic Faith Mission members was involved in the accident at the 28,5KM peg between Gwayi Bridge and Kamativi at around 4AM.