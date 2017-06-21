Breaking – Fire threatens Magnet House

June 21, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
A Bulawayo Fire Brigade official attempting to put out the fire.

Vusumuzi Dube, Online Reporter

MEMBERS of the public had to assist the Bulawayo Fire Brigade in efforts to control a fire that had broken out at a building in the city around 3pm today.

Members of the public coming to the assistance of Fire Brigade officials in an attempt to contain the fire. Pictures by Fortune Muzarabane

Smoke coming out of the burning building, with the fire threatening to spread to adjacent buildings. Pictures by Fortune Muzarabani

The building, which is suspected to have been abandoned, is located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, just next to Magnet House.

Members of the public coming to the assistance of Fire Brigade officials in an attempt to contain the fire. Pictures by Fortune Muzarabane

Smoke coming out of the burning building. Pictures by Fortune Muzarabani

As the fire brigade crew were still trying to contain the fire, members of the public had to play hero, grabbing unused hosepipes to assist in putting out the fire which was threatening to spread to adjacent buildings that include Magnet House and another which houses Simibisa Group food outlets, including Bakers Inn, Chicken Inn and Mr Baker.

Smoke coming out of the gutted building. Pictures by Fortune Muzarabani

More to follow…
