BREAKING: Five people die in bus accident

April 26, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
The bus veered off the road and hit a tree

Samuel Kadungure Senior Reporter
FIVE people died on the spot while nine others were seriously injured when a Mutare-bound Inter Africa bus veered off the road and hit a tree at Shamu, near Odzi, along the Harare-Mutare Highway in the early hours of today.

The Officer Commanding Police in Manicaland, Isaac Tayengwa confirmed the accident and attributed it to speeding and fatigue. Senior Asst Com Tayengwa said those injured were taken by ambulances to Mutare Provincial Hospital and Rusape General Hospital.

The accident is believed to have been caused by fatigue

He did not name the deceased as their families had not been advised. It is alleged the bus driver was dozing off on the wheel, and at one point pulled off the road to take a nap at Nyazura, before abruptly starting the engine, and barely 30km, the bus was involved in the mishap.

 More details to follow…
  • nkunzemanxebanxeba

    very sad, the driver should have taken a rest at some point. l remember at one time l came to Bulawayo by bus in the afternoon and as l was returning back to Harare in the evening l happened to board the same bus l had previously came on. same driver and conductor. This was scary as l was aware the driver hadnt taken a rest

  • nkunzemanxebanxeba

    umgwaqo wonalowana kawula ngitsho amagodi (potholes) uze uyefika khonale

  • qili

    that route also has some overspeeding buses written bhora mberi