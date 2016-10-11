BREAKING: Heath Streak appointed Zimbabwe national team coach

Ricky Zililo, @ZililoR

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has appointed former captain Heath Streak as the national team coach, filling the vacant post left by Dave Whatmore who was sacked in June.

Streak signed a two-year contract and his major task is to build a squad that will compete in the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

He beat ex-national team player Andy Blignaut and the South African duo of Peter Kirsten and Justin Summons for the job.

Streak believes his experience as an ex-Zimbabwe bowling coach under Alan Butcher between 2009 and 2013; his stints with Bangladesh and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will come handy towards improving national team’s performance.

“Obviously things won’t happen overnight, because everything is a process. I will leave no stone unturned in the endeavour to get good results.

“I have lots to work on and will focus on privately working on players’ limitations. We’ll try to get right combinations, because we need guys who will consolidate and attack,” said Streak.

Makhaya Ntini, who was interim head coach since Whatmore’s departure and oversaw Zimbabwe’s limited overs series against India and the two Tests against New Zealand reverts back to his bowling coach job, while Lance Klusener continues as batting consultant.

“To have three international players in the national team change room is good for Zimbabwe Cricket. Makahaya will continue as the bowling coach, with Lance doing the batting part. We will collectively work together. I will lend my experience since I’m an all-rounder and my knowledge of players will also work in our favour,” said Streak.

