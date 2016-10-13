BREAKING: Highlanders ordered to play next home game in empty stadium after fan violence against Chicken Inn

October 13, 2016 Sport

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has ordered title chasing Highlanders to play this Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League home game against Bulawayo City in an empty Barbourfields Stadium as punishment for violent fan behaviour during their league match against Chicken Inn in August.

The match ended 1-1 in controversial circumstances sparked by a refereeing decision that torched ugly scenes of violence that saw some hooligans invading the pitch from the Soweto End, charging and throwing missiles at the police.

A Samaritan attends to an injured Police Officer at Barbourfields Stadium in August.

More details to follow…
