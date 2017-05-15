BREAKING: Highlanders summoned to appear before PSL disciplinary committee

HIGHLANDERS FC will face disciplinary action after it’s supporters threw missiles and invaded the field of play, resulting in the abandonment of their match against Dynamos yesterday after second assistant referee Thomas Kusosa allowed a Christian Epoupa offside goal to stand.

Below is the press statement released by Kudzai Bare the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Communications and Media Liaison Officer.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following incidents of hooliganism that occurred at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 14 May 2017 at a Castle Lager PSL match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC resulting in the abandonment of the match.

Highlanders FC have been charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations.

In terms of order 31 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations;

It is an Act of Misconduct on the part of the Club where;

31.1.13 its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played. Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:-

31.1.13.1 Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for the reasons of crowd safety.

31.1.13.2 Causing abandonment or attempting to cause the abandonment of a match

31.1.13.3 Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottled and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, on to the pitch, or at any person;

31.1.13.5 Acts of violence or attempted acts of violence against anyone at the game.

The Disciplinary hearing will be held on Tuesday 23 May 2017.

The Premier Soccer League does not condone acts of violence and hooliganism in football and urges club leaders to capacitate their security officials and educate their fans so as to eradicate violence from our football.

We would like to apologise to all our stakeholders and fans for the unfortunate incident that happened at Barbourfields Stadium. We appeal to all football loving fans to desist from violence and assist in identifying the perpetrators of hooliganism.”