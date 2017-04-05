BREAKING: I WANT TO WATCH ISIBAYA: Akbay strikes over non-payment of DSTV subscription

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Erol Akbay is on strike over alleged none payment of his DSTV subscription and internet services.

The coach did not attend Tuesday’s training session and indications are that he will also not be available for today’s session with some sources however saying the issue of DSTV and internet services are just a smokescreen as the Dutchman is frustrated over issues to do with his salary that has not been transferred to his homeland for seven months now.

While confirming that he did not attend Tuesday’s session, Akbay denied that it was over salary issues.

“I did not go yes but I will tell you the reasons later even though the bank problem is still there,” said Akbay.

Highlanders treasurer, Donald Ndebele, shockingly expressed ignorance over the coach’s industrial action.

“I am not aware of that, maybe you can talk to the secretary general (Emmett Ndlovu),” said Ndebele. Ndlovu’s mobile phone has not been reachable.

An impeccable source however said the coach boiled over when his DSTV and internet went off line over the weekend.

“Look the guy is frustrated already over his moneys not being transferred. Contractually the club though is not obliged to pay for his DSTV and internet, its not on the contract,” said the source.

