Sylvester Chiramba, Court Reporter

A WIFE-BASHER from Bulawayo has pleaded with a court not to give him a custodial sentence as he would not want to miss the FIFA World Cup which kicks off in Russia today.

Collias Mutungamiri from Cowdray Park suburb pleaded with a court for a fine.

“I pray that you give me a non custodial sentence as I am a working man and the World Cup is around the comer your worship I would not want to miss it.”