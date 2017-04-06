Breaking: Mawarire ditches Mujuru

Online Reporter

THE National People’s Party has been thrown into fresh turmoil after its national spokesperson Mr Jealousy Mawarire resigned from the party today.

This follows a public scuffle involving Mawarire and the party president Dr Joice Mujuru’s spokesperson Mr Gift Nyandoro.

In his resignation letter, Mr Mawarire cites Mr Nyandoro’s “thuggish behaviour” as one of the reasons for his departure from the NPP.

“You are aware, as I have communicated before, that your spokesperson, with the help of equally thuggish two members of the party from Harare province, has hired thugs to trail and harm me hence I see no point really to engage, every day, in fighting thugs rather than the Zanu-PF regime,” reads part of his resignation letter sent to Dr Mujuru.

The fight between Mr Mawarire and Mr Nyandoro was sparked by long-standing differences over NPP’s position regarding the proposed opposition coalition which has seen MDC-T’s Morgan Tsvangirai warming up to ZimPF, leaving NPP at sixes and sevens.

More to follow…