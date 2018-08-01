BREAKING: MDC Alliance unleashes violence

Muchaneta Chimuka and Sibongile Maruta

MDC Alliance’s temerity for violence came to the fore on Wednesday after its supporters went on the rampage destroying property, torching vehicles, blocking roads and attacking pedestrians in Harare’s Central Business District.

Some pedestrians were robbed of their possessions. The rowdy supporters went into the streets around 10 in the morning and continued disturbing the peace into the afternoon.

The army had to be called in to assist the police. The MDC Alliance, which was drubbed by Zanu-PF in the election, claimed the elections were rigged.

Details to follow…