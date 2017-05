Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter



Former Deputy Senate President and Zanu PF Central Committee member, Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu has died.

He was 86.

Zanu Pf Politburo member, Cde Joshua Malinga confirmed Cde Ndlovu’s death without providing finer details.

Cde Ndlovu had been battling prostate cancer for a long time.

Mourners are gathered at his Luveve home.

More details to follow . . .