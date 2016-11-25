BREAKING: Ndumiso Gumede back at work after Labour Court rubbish dismissal

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SUSPENDED Highlanders chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede is back at work after successfully contesting his dismissal case at the labour court.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa last week suspended Gumede together with club chairman Peter Dube, who he said had violated sections of the national association’s constitution through alleged acts of misconduct.

Gumede, who is paying the price for questioning the legitimacy of the stillborn National Football Association of Zimbabwe (Nafaz), took Highlanders, who were instructed by Zifa to sever ties, to court for unfair dismissal.

In his letter written to the labour court, Gumede said: “I was employed by Highlanders Football Club as a Chief Executive Officer until 18 November 2016 when I was dismissed verbally and unilaterally b Highlanders Football Club without following due process, they alleged that they were complying with a Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) directive contained in a letter dated 13 November 2016 addressed to me and copied to them.”

Highlanders who were represented by Davies Ndumiso Sibanda did not object to Gumede’s argument saying they were acting on Zifa instruction.

Bosso signed a certificate of settlement which compels them to take back Gumede.

“The responded agrees that the claimant was unprocedurally dismissed therefore respondent agrees to reinstate without loss of salary and benefits,” reads the resolution signed by Sibanda, Gumede and a labour officer only identified as CA Muchunga.

-@ZililoR