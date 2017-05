Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter —

Veteran nationalist Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu who died yesterday has been declared a national hero.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo has confirmed.

“Cde Naison K Ndlovu has been declared National Hero by President Cde R.G Mugabe. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Cde Ndlovu died at the age of 86.