President Mnangagwa dances to his signature tune Jah Prayzah’s “Kutonga Kwaro”

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has won the July 30 Presidential election with 50.8 percent of the votes cast against his nearest contender Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance’s 44.3 percent, in results just announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

ZEC has declared President Mnangagwa duly elected as the President of Zimbabwe with effect from today.