The 11 elite football players of the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League have been selected.

Below is a list of the stars

Leonard Tsipa (CAPS United)

Hardlife Zvirekwi (CAPS United)

Ronald Pfumbidzayi (CAPS United)

Gift Mbweti (Hwange)

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders)

Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Winston Mhango( FC Platinum)

Walter Musona (FC Platinum)

Clemence Matawu (Chicken Inn)

Libery Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum)