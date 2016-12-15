BREAKING: Plane ‘crash-lands and catches fire’ at Joshua Nkomo Airport

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

A Boeing 747 plane fake ‘crash-landed and caught fire’ at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport this morning.

Airport manager Passmore Dewa confirmed the simulation crash that saw the dispatch of fire-fighters, police and other emergency crews.

“It’s an international exercise to check disaster preparedness,” he said.

Fake plane crashes are designed to replicate the pressures of a real-life situation. Today’s exercise was about displaying the coordinated emergency arrangements to demonstrate that if there was ever an incident of this magnitude in Bulawayo, emergency response teams are ready to respond to minimise the loss of life and property.

The hypothetical crash at the Joshua Nkomo airport involved a plane from Zambia.

More details to follow…