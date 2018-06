Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A POLICE officer stationed at Binga Police Station has been arrested for allegedly sneaking into a house and raping a vendor while she slept.

Constable Onismo Kabone (42), under the Minerals and Border Control Unit, allegedly raped a 33-year-old woman (name withheld for ethical reasons) of Garikai Compound in Binga.

More to follow. . .