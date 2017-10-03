BREAKING: Police officer rushed to hospital after being kidnapped and beaten by a drunk driver

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A POLICE officer was rushed to hospital after a Honda Fit driver he had arrested for public drinking allegedly kidnapped and assaulted him.

A court heard that Nicholas Moyo (27) had offered to drive Constable Nicholas Mbwende (27) to Bulawayo Central Police Station in his vehicle to pay a fine in July.

Along the way he allegedly drove in the opposite direction and sped off with Cst Mbwende only to stop in Mpopoma suburb.

He allegedly got out of the car, picked up a stone and bashed Cst Mbwende several times on his hands and head.

Cst Mbwende was ferried by an ambulance to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment. He sustained a deep cut on the head, bruises on hands and a swollen upper lip.

Moyo was on Tuesday arraigned for kidnapping and assault before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere.

He pleaded not guilty and Mr Mberewere remanded him out of custody to tomorrow for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said Cst Mbwende arrested Moyo on July 7 around midnight along 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street for public drinking.

Mr Manyiwa said Moyo pulled out a sjambok, got out of the car and hit Cst Mbwende with a stone on the head and hands.

The court heard that Cst Mbwende managed to flee and sought refuge at ZRP Traffic West. He narrated what had happened and gave the registration number of Moyo’s car.

Mr Manyiwa said: “An ambulance was summoned and he was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital. Moyo was arrested on July 11, but it was not stated how he was arrested.”

