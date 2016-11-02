BREAKING: Prof Moyo hands self over to ZACC

AFTER weeks of furiously trying to defend himself on Twitter, Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, has handed himself to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in the presence of his lawyers.

Prof Moyo was interviewed at ZACC offices where journalists were denied access.

Prof Moyo stands accused of misappropriating Zimbabwe Manpower Development Funds, part of which were used to buy motor cycles for chiefs in his Tsholotsho constituency among others.

Prof Moyo yesterday threatened to sue VP Emerson Mnangagwa, ZACC officials, National Prosecuting Authority and the Herald among others.

More details to follow. . .