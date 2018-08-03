BREAKING: Ramaphosa congratulates President ED

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Zanu-PF’s President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa for winning the presidential race in Monday’s harmonised polls.

President Mnangagwa won the popular vote with 50, 8 percent while MDC Alliance presidential candidate Advocate Nelson Chamisa fell short with 44,3 percent, in an election which had 23 presidential candidates.

In a statement, the South African Presidency said after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced the presidential results, President Ramaphosa who is also SADC chairperson, phoned President Mnangagwa congratulating him for winning the polls.

“His Excellency, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and the Chairperson of SADC has called and congratulated Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, following elections held on 30 July 2018,” reads the statement.

President Ramaphosa called on political parties to accept the poll results and aggrieved political parties should take their matters to court.

“In this regard, President Ramaphosa has appealed to all political leaders and the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election and should they have challenges, they must follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law,” reads the statement.

It said in the telephone interview, President Ramaphosa, renewed his commitment towards strengthening ties with Zimbabwe.

“President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the President elect, Mr Mnangagwa, to enhance the historical, political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe, with particular emphasis on strengthening economic cooperation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries,” reads the statement.

South Africa’s President further hailed Zimbabweans for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the polls.

President Ramaphosa was however concerned with the post-election violence which has since claimed lives of six people.

“President Ramaphosa also expressed his concern about the violence that occurred on 1st August which resulted in the tragic death of six people. In this regard, President Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured speedy recovery.”

