Breaking: Schools to close early

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has said the school’s second term is likely to be shortened to accommodate the harmonised elections set for 30 July.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Professor Paul Mavhima hinted on the issue after officially opening the Bulawayo Book Fair 2018 in the city.

The second term started on 8 May and was expected to end on 9 August.

President Mnangagwa on Wednesday proclaimed Monday 30 July as the date the country will hold its harmonised elections.

More to follow…