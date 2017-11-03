BREAKING: Uhuru, Winnie Khumalo set for Byo youth interface

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

It’s a party at a rally as South Africa’s Uhuru, Winnie Khumalo combine with Zimbabwe’s Madlela Sikhobokhobo to thrill thousands of youths who will throng Bulawayo’s White City Stadium for the Youth Presidential Interface rally on Saturday.

From South Africa, house music group; Uhuru, singer and dancer; Winnie Khumalo, will take to the stage to entertain youths during their interface with the Zanu PF’s First Secretary, President Robert Mugabe. Zimbabwe’s finest.

Madlela Skhobokhobo, Iyasa, and Clement Magwaza will also perform.

Youth Affairs deputy secretary Mpehlabayo Malinga said all was set for the interface which will be characterised by entertainment from local and South African artists. He said several local artists have donated their services as they want to perform for President Mugabe.

“The performance by the South African artists is a donation from one of the party’s friends who wants to remain anonymous,” said Malinga.

More to follow…